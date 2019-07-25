25 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Treasury Releases $220m Idai Kitty

By Takunda Maodza

Treasury has released $220 million towards the rehabilitation of roads and bridges damaged by Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts, Manicaland Province.

In total, $266 million is required for the road rehabilitation project.

The two districts were the hardest hit when the cyclone hit Manicaland and Masvingo provinces in March this year, killing hundreds and destroying property worth millions of dollars.

President Mnangagwa declared Cyclone Idai a national disaster to help mobilise resources for the reconstruction of the affected areas.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza yesterday confirmed the release of the money by Treasury.

"$266 million is required to fully restore the infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Idai. Treasury has so far released $220 million of the required $266 million," said Minister Matiza.

He indicated that construction of permanent structures will begin next week.

"Permanent restoration works are commencing next week and the Government envisages that by the time rains come permanent works like bridges, bridge approaches and sections of roads washed away will have been restored. Treasury has since released the money and contractors were engaged and are currently mobilizing equipment to sites," said Minister Matiza.

Last week Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba implored Minister Matiza to ensure construction of permanent structures before the rainy season.

"I am appealing to you Honourable Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development to quickly speed up the commencement of permanent road repair works before the start of the rainy season. Some of the roads are not trafficable during the rainy season due to type of gravel and steep terrain. We wish we could construct tarred roads that are all weather friendly to help the people to continuously move their produce without being affected by the weather," said Minister Gwaradzimba in a speech read on her behalf during the official opening of the Cashel Valley- Chimanimani Road.

The country requires up to US$768 million to restore infrastructure that was destroyed by Cyclone Idai.

