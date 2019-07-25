Liberia: Buhari Leads 60-Man Team

The 172nd Independence celebration of Liberia slated for this Friday is well on course, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby has disclosed.

Speaking Tuesday, July 23, 2019 on OK FM Morning Rush show in Monrovia, Toby said heads of state who have consented to attend the event which will be held at the Samuel K. Doe Complex in Paynesville, near Monrovia have already begun sending in advance teams.

Toby said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who will arrive in Liberia on Friday, the day of the event is coming with a 60-man delegation.

Already, the Nigerian Embassy near Monrovia has confirmed that President Buhari will attend Liberia's 172nd independence celebration at the invitation of President Dr. George Manneh Weah.

Toby further disclosed that Ivorian President Alassane Dramane Ouattara will arrive into the country today, July 25, 2019, a day to the celebration.

According to him, the Ivorian leader is bringing in about 25-27 man delegation.

Other heads of state are expected to come with dozens of senior officials as well.

Toby said the expected heads of state for this year's independence celebration are not just coming for the event, but will be honored as well by Dr. Weah.

He said the President who is involved in all of the preparatory works leading to the celebration is upbeat about hosting a rewarding event.

Toby disclosed that this year's Independence Day celebration will climax on July 27, 2019 with a time out for peace.

As part of activities marking this year's celebration, Toby said the President will this Thursday dedicate the new terminal at RIA, Margibi County, and the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town in Monrovia.