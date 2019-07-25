25 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Kampala's Top Hotels 'Refuse' to Host Bobi Wine's Event

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District (file photo).

People Power pressure group today unveiled their steering committee ahead of the 2021 Presidential Election campaigns.

Quite unusual though, the group held its meeting at the home of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi.

However, in an interview with Daily Monitor, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the leader of the Youth league in people Power, revealed that several major hotels around Kampala declined to provide space for the event.

According to Nabagabe, some of the hotels they approached include; Hotel Africana, Pope Paul Memorial Hotel and Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

“When we approached them, they asked for a clearance and permission from police just for a press conference. We are wondering why they wanted all this,” Nabagabe says.

The movement’s spokesperson reiterated the same during his address.

EVIDENCE OF LETTERS

Without providing any evidence of letters or messages, the People Power leaders said they approached the Hotels on eye to eye for past two weeks as they prepared for the event, but were rejected.

“This government is scared and that shows how powerful this movement is. We all know that the current and outgoing President Museveni knows that his future as president is limited,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

