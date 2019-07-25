24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Affirms Cooperation with UN

Khartoum — Sudan Charge d' Affaires in Addis Ababa, Ambassador, Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Gailani met, Wednesday, at his office, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict , Pramila Patten, currently on a visit o Addis Ababa , to brief the AU Peace and Security Council on her work based on the memo of understanding signed by the two parties.

Ambassador Anas welcomed the International official who briefed him on her mission and her vision on cooperation with the Sudan and African Union.

The Ambassador lauded Patten visit to Addis Ababa, affirming readiness to cooperate wither office on national and reguional levels.

The meeting also, discussedthe current political developments in Sudan.

