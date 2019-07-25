Liberia: Police Nabs Two Men for 'Murder - of Nigerian in Ganta

Officers of the Ganta Police Detail in Nimba County have arrested two persons in connection to the alleged killing of a Nigerian, who was recently found dead few kilometers from his home in Ganta, the county's bustling commercial hub.

According to the Police Crime Services Department, the two suspects, Aaron Meinmakeh and Oliver Young, were arrested on Saturday, July 20, 2019, following a tip-off during police investigation.

"Based on information we received from our action agents in the field, we were able to arrest those men from their hideout near the Methodist Compound," said Redeemer Toe, police Crime Service Department Commander.

He identified one Aaron Meinmakeh, 29, as the prime suspect, who police have already charged with murder, while his only accomplice, identified as Oliver Young, was charged with criminal facilitation, pending court trial.

The police quoted suspect Aaron Meinmakeh that during a tussle with the victim, he he hit him with the cutlass on his forehead.

Suspect Aaron Meinmakeh reportedly admitted to commission of murder, when he said that he held his victim's head in the shallow water, after he noticed people were coming in directions to arrest him the items he reportedly stole.

His friend, Oliver Young, who later reported the action of his friend to the police, was held for conspiring with Aaron by reportedly treating wounds Aaron sustained during a fight with the victim.

It can recalled that a Nigerian national, believed to be in his mid-forties, was on Friday, July 12, 2019 discovered dead around the Toweh Yard community in Ganta, after he reportedly went missing for three days.

According to police, the man, who was later identified as Oyiborde O. Wilson, a Nigerian, reportedly went missing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, but his decomposing body was discovered near a creek in the vicinity of the Ganta United Methodist Hospital, opposite the Sam Kollie' Guest House on Sanniquellie/Ganta road.

The particular community where the body was found, according to report, has over-grown bushes extending to the swamp.

The situation grew out of alarm raised by community members shortly after they suspected an unidentified person, who they mistook for a robber. That night, at about 11:00 p.m., as the community members shouted "rogue, rogue," Wilson reportedly took his cutlass, under a heavy downpour in pursuit of the suspected robber.

Police told the Daily Observer that Wilson did not return home since he left that night until his lifeless body was discovered, decomposing in the nearby swamp few meters away from his residence.

With the ongoing development, the head of the Nigerian community in Nimba, Anthony Okoyi expressed sorrow for the death of their kinsman. Okoyi also confirmed that Wilson was chasing after a suspected criminal but, unfortunately, he did not return until he was found dead.

Until his death, Wilson was a chain-sawyer who also dealt in planks. He was also a family man blessed with two children; one of them doing well with his businesses in Ganta. His remains have since been buried.