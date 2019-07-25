Kenya: Court Orders Arrest of Kisumu Governor Nyong'o, Sister Risper Nyagoy

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o delivers a state of the county address at the Grand Royal Swiss hotel on September 6, 2018.

A judge has issued arrest warrants for Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy for contempt of court.

High Court Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered Thursday that the Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu execute the arrests.

She also committed the two to civil jail for one month.

The duo was found guilty of disobeying several court orders in an estate row pitting them against their nephews.

On October 11, 2018 Justice Cherere ordered them to submit books of account of their father's Hesbone Shimei Nyong'o multimillion-shilling estate after they were sued by their nephews for failing to include them on the inheritance list.

Dr Nyong'o and Dr Nyagoy neither obeyed the orders nor appeared in court.

Justice Cherere fined them Sh400,000 each for contempt of court on May 30, 2019. She also ordered that they pay Sh50,000 for every month they fail to submit the books of account.

More follows...