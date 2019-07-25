25 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Orders Arrest of Kisumu Governor Nyong'o, Sister Risper Nyagoy

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o delivers a state of the county address at the Grand Royal Swiss hotel on September 6, 2018.
By Rushdie Oudia

A judge has issued arrest warrants for Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy for contempt of court.

High Court Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered Thursday that the Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu execute the arrests.

She also committed the two to civil jail for one month.

The duo was found guilty of disobeying several court orders in an estate row pitting them against their nephews.

On October 11, 2018 Justice Cherere ordered them to submit books of account of their father's Hesbone Shimei Nyong'o multimillion-shilling estate after they were sued by their nephews for failing to include them on the inheritance list.

Dr Nyong'o and Dr Nyagoy neither obeyed the orders nor appeared in court.

Justice Cherere fined them Sh400,000 each for contempt of court on May 30, 2019. She also ordered that they pay Sh50,000 for every month they fail to submit the books of account.

More follows...

More on This

Judge Issues Arrest Warrant Against Governor Nyong'o Over Contempt

The High Court in Kisumu on Thursday ordered the arrest of the city's Governor over contempt of court. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.