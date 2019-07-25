25 July 2019

Uganda: Apac Changes Tact in Fight Against Malaria

By Bill Oketch

Residents of Apac District have changed tactics in the fight against malaria by destroying all mosquito breeding sites in the area.

The exercise was prompted by the increase in malaria infection that has sometimes resulted in loss of lives in the district.

The District Health Officer, Dr Mathew Emer, said about 80 out of 100 suspected cases being registered at some health facilities have been testing positive for malaria.

The area started experiencing the problem towards the end of May this year due to persistent rain.

Mr Patrick Okello, a resident of Omulakere Village in Ibuje Sub-county, says the villagers are now clearing bushes around homesteads and covering all open places believed to be breeding places for mosquitoes.

"We are emptying and draining all pools of water and covering them to prevent any breeding grounds," he said.

Old tyres, empty plastic bottles and buckets are also being collected and burnt.

Mr Jasper Okori, the officer-in-charge of Kungu Health Centre II in Akokoro Sub-county, on Tuesday said the number of malaria patients visiting health facilities is increasing day by day.

"We are telling the community to sleep under treated mosquito nets, destroy stagnant water around homes and clear bushes," he said.

Health experts say the best way to manage mosquito infestation is by destroying their breeding sites.

Ms Janet Okello, a resident of Abolo A Village in Chegere Sub-county, said they are losing the battle to mosquitoes because the area is surrounded by swamps.

The mother of five says every month, she spends more than Shs30,000 on malaria treatment.

Mr Daudi Okot, a resident of Alekolil Village in Ibuje Sub-county, said his wife delivered a premature baby last Thursday due to the malaria infection.

Premature or preterm baby is a child born before the 37th week.

Sensitisation

The officer-in-charge of Wansolo Health Centre II, Mr Robert Ongom, said they are conducting health education talks at their outpatient department to educate the community on disease prevention methods.

Dr Myers Lugemwa, the deputy manager of Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health, said when 1,564 mosquito bites computed in a 2004 survey is divided by the number of days in a year, an individual living in Apac suffers about five mosquito bites every night.

Dr Lugemwa asked the resident to take the prevention of malaria seriously to avoid getting sick.

