Uganda: Five Arrested Over Murder of Kisoro Lawyer Sendegeya

By Robert Muhereza

Police in Kisoro have arrested five people over the murder of Lawyer Isaac Sendegeya.

Sendegeya was shot dead on Sunday morning at the door way of his house as he returned from Kisoro town.

Kigezi Sub region police spokesman Elly Maate named three of the suspects as Sikola Nyiramajambere, Issah Mvano, Asuman Tito Hahumakwiha, who are all residents of Bunagana parish Muramba Sub County in Kisoro District.

Maate says the three had a civil case in court and the deceased was a defence lawyer to a one Migyera who won the case.

"The accused allegedly used threatening words on the deceased lawyer Isaac Sendegeya shortly after judgment was delivered," Mr Maate said.

The other two arrested are Hadija Niyijena and Mutesi Elimanate, residents of Bunagana border town, who have a relationship with the main suspect that is on the run.

"The two were arrested to help the police in tracing the main suspect," Mr Maate said.

Sendegeya was laid to rest on Tuesday at his home in Kisoro.

