25 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Duke the Doggie Detective Found Safe After Skirmish With Poachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenni Evans

The SA National Parks (SANParks) is relieved that one of its star tracker dogs was found after disappearing during an armed skirmish with poachers he had sniffed out in the Kruger National Park.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said three-year-old Duke, a Doberman-hound cross, who is known for being good at following spoor over a long distance in difficult terrain, disappeared on Tuesday.

He was with a team of rangers following three suspected poachers and had led the team to their hideout.

"Upon discovering they had been spotted, the poachers fired at the Ranger Corps and in the confusion his harness and satellite collar fell off and that is how he became lost, but thankfully he was found safe and sound except being shaken from spending the night away from familiar surroundings," said Phaahla.

News of Duke's disappearance was shared widely on social media in the hope that somebody would see him in case he was injured, or before he became lunch to one of the wild animals roaming the world famous park.

Duke's K9 handler may not be identified for his own safety as the high-risk unit is tasked with flushing out poachers, but SANParks shared a picture of the amber-coloured canine detective with floppy ears being reunited with his handler.

Phaahla said the poachers were arrested and found in possession of a high-calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment.

Nobody was injured in the skirmish.

"Charges have been laid with the police and includes the illegal possession of a weapon, ammunition and trespassing in a national park with the intent to commit a crime," said Phaahla.

Duke's human colleagues were grateful he was found safe and sound.

"... the animals are part of this brave family that protects our natural heritage from criminal elements," said Phaahla.

New poaching statistics are expected to be released soon.

In January, the then-environmental affairs department said rhino poaching incidents had decreased to 769 in 2018, making it the third consecutive year that South Africa saw a decline, particularly in national parks.

This was a decrease of 259 compared to 2017 when 1 028 rhinos were killed for their horns.

This was due to an integrated strategic management of rhinoceros approach that was adopted by the Cabinet in 2014, which included the departments of defence and correctional services as well as the Hawks, police and National Prosecuting Authority.

The decline was also due to the hard work of the teams at the coalface, either through aerial support or on the ground.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Calls Own Executive Member Hanekom a Charlatan

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has issued a scathing late-night statement calling party… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Travel
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.