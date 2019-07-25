Kenya: 60% of Kenyans Support Demonetization of Old Sh1000 Notes - Infotrak

Nairobi — 60 per cent of Kenyans support the demonetization of the old Sh1000 notes, a survey released on Thursday by Infotrak showed.

The report also indicated 63 per cent of respondents interviewed support the October 31 deadline for phasing out of the old notes in favor of new ones unveiled on June 1.

Those opposed to the roll out of the new currency cited liquidity concerns saying the Central Bank of Kenya needed to assure the country of adequate cash supply.

Others faulted the design of the new notes which they termed as unimpressive.