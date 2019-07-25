Ghana: Dogboe Joins Roach's Wild Card Gym

Former WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, has commenced training barely three months after suffering a second successive loss to Mexican champion, Emanuel Navarette.

Dogboe suffered his maiden professional defeat in December 2018 at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York against Navarette in a fight several reasons were attributed to the loss.

An immediate rematch clause was quickly activated by the Ghanaian camp with the hope of bouncing back stronger to snatch the title back from the Mexican.

That, however, proved a delusion as Navarette put up another splendid display against Dogboe who failed to make an impact in the fight; calling it quit in the 11th round.

His father and trainer, Paul Dogboe, indicated a desire for the son (Isaac) to quit the sport after the defeat but it appears the Dogboes have rescinded the decision.

In a chat with Paul yesterday, he told the Times Sports the team had moved to California where Isaac is training at the Wild Card Boxing Club gym under the tutelage of celebrated American boxing trainer, Frederick Roach.

Although he did not give detailed information regarding the next fight of Isaac, he confirmed Isaac has started training and would bounce back soon.

"Isaac is in a good condition. He is training at the Wild Card gym by the celebrated Freddy Roach. With his experience, we are expecting that he brings something new to put Isaac at the very top of boxing again," he said.

"We have just started this journey. At the moment they will do conditioning and get to know each other well. After that they will move to the next level until he determines when Isaac will be ready."

He said there is no fight in sight at the moment, adding that, "Freddy has taken over fully and this time will help him know Isaac well; look at his strength and weakness and find strategies to come back strongly.

Roach has coached prized fighters including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Julio Cesar Chavez, James Toney and others.