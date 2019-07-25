Ghana: 14-Year-Old Baby Thief Grabbed

The police have arrested a 14-year-old girl for allegedly stealing a two- months-old baby girl, from her mother, at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The suspect (name withheld), who is currently on police enquiry bail, and assisting the police in investigations, allegedly took the baby to Accra.

The Head of Public Relations of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on July 23,about 12pm, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of CID in collaboration with the Osu police, apprehended the suspect with the baby at Osu in Accra.

The head of PRO said the baby was rescued and taken to the Police Hospital in Accra for medical attention.

She said during police interrogation, the suspect said a woman yet to be identified, asked her to steal the baby for her.

DSP Obeng said investigations revealed that a formal report of child stealing had been made at Mankessim police.

She said that efforts were been made to re-unite the baby with her biological parents.