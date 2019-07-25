25 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Agblogbloshie Market Road Facelift to Dual Carriage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Construction works have begun on the proposed dual carriage Agblogbloshie market road in Accra.

This was after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, performed the ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the 2.5 kilometre road.

The project, expected to be completed in 12 months, is being executed by Justmoh Ghana Limited, a local construction firm.

Cost of the project was not disclosed.

The Agblogbloshie road, which stretches from the traffic light near the Central mosque at Abossey Okai to the Timber Market at Arena, Accra, was constructed in 1981 but had not seen any facelift resulting in its deplorable state.

Mr Amoako Atta said the Agblogbloshie market road was a major economic hub with huge potentials that could transform the economy of the country, hence the resolve to reconstruct it into a dual carriage.

According to him, the government was determined to address any challenge in the road sector and urged residents and the business community to lend their support to the contractor to ensure its early completion.

"We would take every critical road one at a time to ensure that all roads are fixed to give Ghanaians that comfort they needed," he added.

Ghana

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.