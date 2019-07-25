Ghana: Agblogbloshie Market Road Facelift to Dual Carriage

Construction works have begun on the proposed dual carriage Agblogbloshie market road in Accra.

This was after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, performed the ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the 2.5 kilometre road.

The project, expected to be completed in 12 months, is being executed by Justmoh Ghana Limited, a local construction firm.

Cost of the project was not disclosed.

The Agblogbloshie road, which stretches from the traffic light near the Central mosque at Abossey Okai to the Timber Market at Arena, Accra, was constructed in 1981 but had not seen any facelift resulting in its deplorable state.

Mr Amoako Atta said the Agblogbloshie market road was a major economic hub with huge potentials that could transform the economy of the country, hence the resolve to reconstruct it into a dual carriage.

According to him, the government was determined to address any challenge in the road sector and urged residents and the business community to lend their support to the contractor to ensure its early completion.

"We would take every critical road one at a time to ensure that all roads are fixed to give Ghanaians that comfort they needed," he added.