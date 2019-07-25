Ghana: Times, 15 Others Confirm Participation in National Media Games

Thirteen media houses and three media training institutions have confirmed their participation in the maiden edition of the National Media Games scheduled for Saturday August 17, at the El-wak Sports Stadium.

Put together by the Institute of Media Practice (IMP) in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA), the event on the theme 'Rise Above the Noise' will have teams competing in both men and women categories.

The disciplines include 11-aside football, volleyball, athletics (shot put, 100m and 4×100 relay), apple-in-a-line and tug-of-war.

Draught, chess and table tennis will be played on non scoring basis.

At stake is a giant trophy for the eventual winner plus a cash prize of Gh₵10, 000.

Speaking at the balloting held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Programmes Coordinator for the event, Mr Randy Akumiah Sekyi, announced an additional prize from the Executive Director of IMP, Mr John Osei Tutu Agyemang.

The male team of the New Times Corporation (NTC), the Blue Birds will open their account against Class Media Group (Class FM) in the 11-aside soccer competition.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) will face National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI); Metro TV will face African University College of Communication (AUCC), Angel TV will play Praise TV, Kencity Media will come up against Home Base TV, Daily Guide Network will lock horns with Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ghana News Agency (GNA) play TV Africa while the Ghana Institute of Journalism face the might of Media General (TV3).

In the female soccer event, the NTC ladies will face NAFTI, GNA will come up against Home Base TV, CMG (Class FM) will play AUCC while GIJ squares it up with GMA.

In the men's volleyball event, the Blue Birds will engage Angel TV with the winner moving on to face TV Africa who drew a bye in the first round. Other games in the volleyball competition will see CMG facing Home Base TV with the winner meeting Metro TV, GIJ will face AUCC; NAFTI will meet GMA with the winner facing TV3.

In the women category, the NTC ladies will play the winner of the Home Base TV versus GIJ game, NAFTI takes on GIJ, Media General (TV3) will face TV Africa with GMA and CMG completing the fixtures.

There would also be battles in the shot put (male and female), 100m dash and 4x100m races.

All participating teams are to present their athletes and personnel for the games for accreditation, a week to the competition.