Ghana: WAEC, Power City Network Support Schools in Gar With Computers

THE West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has partnered Power City Network, an information technology firm, to distribute 20 computers worth Gh₵42, 000 to eight basic schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The gesture is under the first phase of a project being undertaken by the two organisations to facilitate academic work especially information communication technology (ICT) in less endowed basic schools.

Akotoshie M/A school in Ga West, Domefaase M/A school in Ga South, Accra Sempe Basic School and Chemuna Basic, in Accra Metropolis, received three computers each on Tuesday.

Agortor D/A Presby School in Shai-Osudoku, Madavunu D/A basic school in Ada West and Ichodehs Islamic Basic in Ga East District received theirs on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

At separate ceremonies to present the computers, the Director of Administration of WAEC Ghana, Mr William Amexo said the project stemmed from the recognition of the crucial role ICT played in improving the quality of education.

Amidst the ongoing digital revolution worldwide, he said, the council and its partner decided to support schools battling with inadequate ICT infrastructure to be abreast of the system and harness its many benefits.

Mr Amexo said the eight schools were selected after a feasibility study which considered factors including the availability of light to power the machines and secured space to keep them.

He appealed to the schools to ensure that the machines were maintained so they would serve their intended purpose, including helping improve the performance of pupils at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Sales Manager of Power City, Michael Osei-Boamah said the partnership with WAEC was in line with the company's Corporate Social Responsibility and it would continue to improve academic work at less privileged schools.

At Akotoshie M/A school, the headmaster, Mr Soku Johnson, said pupils joined a nearby school, totaling 523 pupils, to share two computers for ICT lessons and that the gesture would ease up tension and make lessons more practical.

He thanked WAEC and Power City, saying it would help improve the BECE performance of candidates presented by the school and appealed for more support.

The Headmistress of Domefaase, Ms Hannah Mboradak Ali, said the donation was an answer to prayers by the 220 pupils who relied on one old computer for lessons and pledged to make the best of the devices.