Ghana: NR Police Hunt Armed Robbers

Tamale — The Northern Region Police has mounted a search for a group of suspected armed robbers, who attacked commuters on the Tamale-Buipe highway, on Monday.

The armed robbers robbed drivers and passengers of their personal belongings at gun point, near Sarikyikura on the Tamale-Buipe highway.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, indicated that five persons, who sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery, were responding to treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

DSP Tanko said that the robbers shot into the vehicle of the

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Osei Adutum, who was traveling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi, and fired indiscriminately at a cargo truck travelling from Buipe market to Damongo in the Gonja West.

The Police PRO said though the police highway patrol team responded promptly, the robbers escaped into the near bush, adding that the police were doing every thing possible to apprehend the suspected armed robbers.

He said the armed robbers numbering about seven, were all dressed in military-like uniforms, and appealed to the public to volunteer information to the police to enable them arrest the culprits.