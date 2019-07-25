25 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Harare Hospital Fraudsters Slapped With Five Year Jail Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shorai Murwira

Five fraudsters Stansfield Dhokwani, Nicholas Mjanja, Albert Chisema, Gift Ziyambe and Collen Malambo Makuyana who swindled Harare Hospital of over $68 000 were each today slapped with a five year jail term.

The five years for accused one, three and four were however neutralized by suspension of six months on the condition that they do not commit a similar offense for next five years and another one and half years suspended on condition these accused persons restitute the Complainant Harare Hospital in the sum of $16 934 - 24 each. Three years was meant to be effective custodial sentence.

In respect of accused two, he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years on usual conditions.

Four months were further suspended on condition the accused restitute the complainant Harare hospital an amount of $990 - 00. Eight months effective as custodial sentence.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

