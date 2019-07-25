25 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: The Boss Is Obsessed With My Butt - Harassed Zimdef Woman Testifies

By Shorai Murwira

An employ with the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund ,(ZIMDEF) has testified against her boss who was dragged to court over indecent assault.

ZIMDEF debt manager Leonard Rwambiwa was nailed in court yesterday after the complainant told magistrate Yeukai Chigodora that Rwambiwa Rwambiwa is obsessed with her butt, which she claimed he always talk about when they are at work premises.

"This man is a prostitute, he is obsessed with my buttocks and he always promise to chew traditional medicines for me," she told the court adding that it is now affecting her sexual relations with her husband.

The complainant went on to explain how the crime was committed in some unprintable words until magistrate Chigodora told her to stop explaining in that language.

However, Rwambiwa is denying the allegations arguing that he had never had any physical contact with the accused person and on the day in question, he had his tea by the pool.

He also said that the space in his office is so small that it can not allow for all that the complainant is explaining.

The complainant, whose name is held for security reasons insisted that Rwambiwa committed the offense and urged the court to have an inspection in the loco

