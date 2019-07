Photo: The Herald

Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality Industry Priscah Mupfumira.

The minister of Tourism and Hospitality Prisca Mupfumira has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission on alleged corruption charges.

Though ZACC has not revealed the specific charge, the anti-graft body said the minister is currently in their hands.

ZACC said they will only update once they move to the next stage.

More to follow...