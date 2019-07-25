25 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Mallam Fuseini, 61, Requires Support to Undergo Hip Replacement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Claude Nyarko Adams

A 61- year- old man is in need of GH₵16,000 to enable him undergo a total hip replacement at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mallam Fuseini, who was accompanied to the office of the New Times Corporation by his younger daughter yesterday, has difficulty in sitting and walking due to his condition.

In an interview, he said, he was currently in severe pains from the waist area to the legs.

Since the problem started late last year, he said, he has been struggling to raise the required funds to have the surgery to replace the hip.

Mallam Fuseini appealed to the general public to donate funds to support him seek medical assistance.

All those who want to assist Mallam Fuseini can contribute through the Times Needy Fund at UBA Bank with the account number: 00103068701511.

Ghana

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.