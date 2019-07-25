Ghana: Gabriel Amponsah Needs Your Support to Correct His Hole-in-Heart

A four-year-old hole-in-heart patient at the Cardio Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra is in need of US$9,000 for an immediate surgical procedure.

Gabriel Terkper Amponsah is said to have a complex hole-in-heart condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF).

A letter dated June 20, 2019 and signed by Dr Innocent Adzamli of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, said the amount or its cedis equivalent was the cost of a primary repair to correct the defect.

Sympathisers and benevolent organisations who want to help, should direct payment to the Times Needy Fund at UBA Bank with the account number; 00103068701511.