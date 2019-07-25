25 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Gabriel Amponsah Needs Your Support to Correct His Hole-in-Heart

Tagged:

Related Topics

A four-year-old hole-in-heart patient at the Cardio Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra is in need of US$9,000 for an immediate surgical procedure.

Gabriel Terkper Amponsah is said to have a complex hole-in-heart condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF).

A letter dated June 20, 2019 and signed by Dr Innocent Adzamli of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, said the amount or its cedis equivalent was the cost of a primary repair to correct the defect.

Sympathisers and benevolent organisations who want to help, should direct payment to the Times Needy Fund at UBA Bank with the account number; 00103068701511.

Ghana

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.