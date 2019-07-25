25 July 2019

allAfrica.com

Tunisia: 92-Year-Old Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi Dies

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi Dies Aged 92
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Beji Caid Essebsi, the world's oldest sitting president and Tunisia's first freely-elected president, has died aged 92, writes BBC.

According to Reuters, Essebsi was hospitalised in late June, spending a week undergoing treatment for what authorities described as a severe health crisis.

"On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis. The burial ceremony will be announced later," the presidency said in statement. The speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president, according to the country's constitution.

Essebsi became Tunisia's first democratically elected president after he won the office in 2014, writes Arab News. This came after the country's Arab Spring uprising in 2011 which saw the ousting of former leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on 6 October with a presidential vote to follow on 17 November.

More on This

President Essebi Hospitalised As Militants Claim Double Attacks

The Islamic State group claimed responsability for the double suicide attacks in Tunisia's capital, Tunis on Thursday,… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.