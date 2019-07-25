25 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Anambra Elections Tribunal Strikes Out 12 Petitions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Anambra Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka says it has struck out 16 petitions of the 42 filed.

Falilat Orire, the secretary of the tribunal, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Mrs Orire said four petitions including one for Senate, one for House of Representatives, and two for the state House of Assembly were dismissed for lack of diligent prosecution.

The scribe said seven petitions had been consolidated into three.

She said those withdrawn and struck out include two for Senate, one for House of Representatives and nine for the state House of Assembly.

According to the secretary, petitions dismissed were EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019, EPT/AN/HR/05/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/22/2019 and EPT/AN/SHA/39/2019.

The petitions withdrawn and struck out were EPT/AN/SEN/06/2019, EPT/AN/SEN/14/2019, EPT/AN/HR/03/2019, EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/4/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/18/2019, and EPT/AN/SHA/19/2019.

Others include EPT/AN/SHA/24/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/30/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/35/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/39/2019, EPT/AN/SHA/40/2019, and EPT/AN/SHA/41/2019.

Mrs Orire said the petitions consolidated were EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019 and EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019; EPT/AN/HR/04/2019, EPT/AN/HR/08/2019, and EPT/AN/HR/12/2019 and EPT/AN/HR/29/2019 and EPT/AN/HR/34/2019.

She said only 22 petitions are still pending before the state election tribunal.

NAN reports that there are three panels sitting on election petition matters in Anambra.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigerians Can Now Get Google Directions in a Local Accent

We all know Nigerians are proud of their unique accent. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.