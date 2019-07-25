25 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tourism Minister Mupfumira Arrested

Ministry of Environment Tourism and Hospitality Industry Priscah Mupfumira (file photo).

Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira has reportedly been arrested by officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Although details were still sketchy early Thursday, a Zacc official who declined to be named confirmed the arrest.

"The minister of tourism has been taken in, the process is happening now and I will only update once we are at the next stage. At some point today.

"Most of you are already aware, an arrest has been made and we should be able to give a statement once the process is concluded. Charges have been preferred and at the earliest convenience, a statement will be made available," said the official.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Mupfumira was arrested in connection with the damning National Social Security (Nssa) audit report that current Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza has been sitting on amid demands from parliamentarians that it be tabled before the National Assembly.

"It's to do with the Nssa audit report. More are coming," NewZimbabwe.com heard.

New Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo recently warned she was not going to hold back and the Nssa audit report was now before her warning arrests were imminent.

Mupfumira becomes the first sitting Cabinet Minister to be arrested under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's fight against corruption. She was recently named by the Zanu PF youth league as part of a list of political and business persons who were sabotaging the economy through acts of corruption.

Others included Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya and Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

