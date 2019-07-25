25 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: UNN Ranks 1st in Nigeria On Quality Research Output

By Ikechukwu Odu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has been ranked first in Nigeria, and number 17 in Africa based on citations from publications.

This Webometrics ranking tagged "Transparent Ranking: Top Universities by Citations in Top Google Scholar Profiles", and published on webometrics.info website, is based on highest number of citations from research publications.

According to the online research gatekeeper, it also is a direct measurement of quality of research output for the year, and has only UNN, among all the universities in Nigeria in the top 20 ranking in Africa.

The institution is also ranked 1108 in the world with 108,209 citations.

University of Ibadan is ranked second in Nigeria with 86,756 citations, followed by the University of Ilorin with 74,245 citations.

Covenant University with 55,844 citations and the University of Lagos with 41,121 citations made the top five universities in Nigeria according to the transparent online ranking site.

Harvard University with 8,704,969 citations is ranked number one in the world while University of Cape town with 996, 898 citations is enjoying the top spot on the African continent.

