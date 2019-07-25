25 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New Gor Signing Keen to Emulate Want-Away Shakava

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation
Left, Maurice Ojwang' (file photo)
By Samuel Gacharira

Newly signed Gor Mahia defender Maurice Ojwang’ is looking to make a name for himself at the record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

Ojwang’, who captained Stima last season, has joined K’Ogalo on a three-year deal on Tuesday. The centre half has been on K'Ogalo's radar since 2016 when Brazilian Jose "Ze Maria" Marcelo was in charge.

The budding defender has been tipped as a perfect replacement for Harun Shakava who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club. And just like Shakava established himself as a regular having joined as an unknown player in 2014 from Kakamega Homeboyz, Ojwang is eager to emulate the burly Gor skipper.

“I have really thought about this and I believe I’ve made the right decision. I wanted a new challenge after being at Stima for six years so when Gor came calling it was an easy decision to make,” Ojwang told Nation Sport.

"I know there are good players in my position but that’s the level of competition I wanted to improve my game. I am ready to fight for my position," he added.

Ojwang, will contend for a place in Hassan Oktay’s first eleven with Shakava, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi and newly signed Elvis Ronack.

At Gor, he will also reunite with his former teammates at Stima namely Kenneth Muguna, Geoffrey Ochieng', Joash Onyango and Bernard Ondiek.

"The presence of my former teammates will make it easier for me to settle in. The fact that most of them have succeeded here at Gor also motivates me. It’s all about hard work and grabbing the opportunities when they come by,” said Ojwang’.

Ojwang will hope to catch up quickly with the rest of the squad who resumed preseason training on Tuesday after a short break following the Cecafa Kagame Cup where they were bundled out in the quarter-finals by Zambia's Green Eagles.

More on This

Gor Mahia Sign Top Transfer Target

Record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have completed the signing of defender Maurice Ojwang' from… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.