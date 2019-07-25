Somalia: Mogadishu Blast Victims to Be Airlifted to Abroad for Treatment

The victims who got critically injured in Wednesday's suicide bombing in Mogadishu will be airlifted to Qatar for medical treatment on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the deputy governor of Benadir, Mohamed Abdullahi Tuleh said the several people including Mogadishu Mayor, Abdirahman Osman Omar will be lifted to abroad for further treatment.

A plane dispatched by the government of Qatar will land shortly and is expected to take the injures to Doha for treatment," he said.

The plane will be accompanied by staff from Qatari Health ministry including medical team specialized in emergency service.

A suspected suicide bomber on Wednesday blew herself up within Mogadishu municipal premises during a meeting.

The blast killed six people including district commissioners, directors, and local government officials.

Several Others among them Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman also injured in the explosion.

The attack was claimed by al-Shabaab saying it was well-coordinated attack planned to target UN envoy who meeting with the mayor hours ago.