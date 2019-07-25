Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Axim Mini Harbour, Fish Landing Site

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a mini-harbour and fish landing site in Axim, Western Region.

Already, construction works on the Axim sea defence wall project has begun earnestly, after President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to begin last year.

Addressing a durbar of Chiefs in Axim, the President said the sod-cutting ceremony was a symbolic one, which marked the simultaneous beginning of the construction of other landing sites in Senya Beraku, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie and Keta.

The project to be executed by China Harbour and Engineering Company over 30 months, will involve the construction of a breakwater, a quay wall, dredging and ancillary facilities, and President Akufo-Addo expects that the project is completed within the time frame.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, said, "The completion of the landing site will help increase the productivity of fishers by providing a safe place for berthing of canoes and fish handling. It will ensure the safety of fishing gears and properties, improve hygienic handling of fish and fishery products to meet international standards for export."

To re-energise the aquaculture development programme, the Minister noted that adequate incentives have been provided to stimulate private sector investment, quality extension delivery and inputs support.

"In 2018, for instance, a total of about 1,671 aquaculture establishments were provided with extension service delivery, and as at June this year, a total of 1,370 establishments have benefitted from extension services," she said.

With the Ministry currently piloting the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs flagship programme in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye noted that the implementation of the programme is expected to boost aquaculture production and provide several direct and indirect jobs for the youth.