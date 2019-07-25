25 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Axim Mini Harbour, Fish Landing Site

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a mini-harbour and fish landing site in Axim, Western Region.

Already, construction works on the Axim sea defence wall project has begun earnestly, after President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to begin last year.

Addressing a durbar of Chiefs in Axim, the President said the sod-cutting ceremony was a symbolic one, which marked the simultaneous beginning of the construction of other landing sites in Senya Beraku, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie and Keta.

The project to be executed by China Harbour and Engineering Company over 30 months, will involve the construction of a breakwater, a quay wall, dredging and ancillary facilities, and President Akufo-Addo expects that the project is completed within the time frame.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, said, "The completion of the landing site will help increase the productivity of fishers by providing a safe place for berthing of canoes and fish handling. It will ensure the safety of fishing gears and properties, improve hygienic handling of fish and fishery products to meet international standards for export."

To re-energise the aquaculture development programme, the Minister noted that adequate incentives have been provided to stimulate private sector investment, quality extension delivery and inputs support.

"In 2018, for instance, a total of about 1,671 aquaculture establishments were provided with extension service delivery, and as at June this year, a total of 1,370 establishments have benefitted from extension services," she said.

With the Ministry currently piloting the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs flagship programme in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye noted that the implementation of the programme is expected to boost aquaculture production and provide several direct and indirect jobs for the youth.

Ghana

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.