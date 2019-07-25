25 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghanaians Urged to Know Their Hepatitis Status

press release By Ishmael Batoma And Andrews Nyarko

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick K. Aboagye, has urged Ghanaians to renew efforts at preventing viral hepatitis B and C.

Viral hepatitis B and C are the second leading infectious disease killers behind tuberculosis; it affects 325 million (9 times more than HIV) people Worldwide leading to about 1.4 million deaths a year.

In Ghana, hepatitis B and C infection are high; between 2014 and 2018 a total of 117,905 viral hepatitis cases were recorded of which 421 resulted in death.

In a press release to celebrate hepatitis day, Dr. Aboagye underscored the need for government to provide funds for the national hepatitis testing, vaccination and treatment plans for those living with the disease and possible detections to contribute to the elimination of the disease by 2030.

July 25, is set aside every year by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to commemorate World Hepatitis Day.

According to him, hepatitis can be prevented, diagnosed, treated and managed well, adding that people with hepatitis B should be given lifelong treatment, those with hepatitis C can be cured with a simple 2-3 months treatment with Direct-Acting Antiviral (DAA) medicines and those who test negative should be given vaccination which offers lifelong protection.

The Ag. Director-General said this year, the campaign slogan for hepatitis prevention is "Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis", stressing that investing in hepatitis was a smart decision for broader health outcomes since it could lead to a reduction in global deaths by 5 per cent and an increase in healthy life years by about 10 per cent by 2030.

He encouraged people to learn about the risk and exposure to hepatitis B and C, by testing their status and how to prevent themselves from being infected.

"Know whether you are infected by getting tested; get vaccinated for hepatitis B if you test negative; seek treatment at the nearest health facility if you test positive; vaccinate your child, vaccination is free for all children under one tear; avoid sharing sharps; use sterile, single-use syringes; practice safe sex with condoms and avoid multiple sexual partners", to help prevent Hepatitis' Dr Aboagye added.

