25 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Stun Tunisia in OT to Storm Fiba AfroCan Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Kenya's national men's basketball team, Morans outlasted Tunisia 82-76 in overtime to storm into the semifinals of the Fiba AfroCan tournament in Bamako, Mali early Thursday morning.

Kenya will now tackle Morocco in the semi-finals on Thursday at the same venue.

Captain Griffin Ligare led the Morans with 22 points after shooting 44.4% from the field, hitting 8-of-18 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 free throws.

But it was the indefatigable Ulinzi Warriors guard Erick Mutoro who ran the Tunisians rugged in the 40:51 minutes he was on the floor. Mutoto poured in 14 points in a 4-of-18 field goal attempts. He scored four or his six free throws in the encounter that had to be decided in overtime. Power forward Tyler Okari, who scored the buzzer-beater that saw Kenya edge out Ivory Coast in the previous round, had a quiet night but managed 14 points - hitting 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-16 from the field.

More to follow...

Kenya

Akashas Face Life Sentences in U.S.

International narcotics traffickers Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha could be handed sentences of life imprisonment in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
North Africa
Tunisia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.