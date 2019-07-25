Kenya Stun Tunisia in OT to Storm Fiba AfroCan Semis

Kenya's national men's basketball team, Morans outlasted Tunisia 82-76 in overtime to storm into the semifinals of the Fiba AfroCan tournament in Bamako, Mali early Thursday morning.

Kenya will now tackle Morocco in the semi-finals on Thursday at the same venue.

Captain Griffin Ligare led the Morans with 22 points after shooting 44.4% from the field, hitting 8-of-18 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 free throws.

But it was the indefatigable Ulinzi Warriors guard Erick Mutoro who ran the Tunisians rugged in the 40:51 minutes he was on the floor. Mutoto poured in 14 points in a 4-of-18 field goal attempts. He scored four or his six free throws in the encounter that had to be decided in overtime. Power forward Tyler Okari, who scored the buzzer-beater that saw Kenya edge out Ivory Coast in the previous round, had a quiet night but managed 14 points - hitting 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-16 from the field.

More to follow...