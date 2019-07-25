25 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ghana to Rake in U.S.$12 Billion From PERD

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana is set to make billions of dollars from other tree crops aside from cocoa following the successful implementation of the Planting for Export and Rural Development, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stated.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has launched an ambitious programme to diversify the country's agricultural export capacity to include other tree crops with equal economic values as cocoa.

With the successful launch of one of the flagship policies under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), according to the minister, six major tree crops namely Coconut, Rubber, Cashew, Oil Palm, Coffee and Shea, have the potential to outstrip cocoa and diversify the country's economy from the over-reliance on only one crop as the major export commodity.

"The Ghana Beyond Aid vision can only be achieved if we are able to increase our agricultural export capacity, this is what we hope to do through the PERD programme. The six crops combined can each fetch us $2BN in terms of exporting the raw materials alone and this does not include value addition" the minister noted at a recent Cocoa Value Chain Summit organised by Ecobank in Accra.

The PERD is one of the components of Government's agricultural flagship policy Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

Other programmes include Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ) which is the livestock component, Agricultural Mechanisation Centres (AMSEC) and Greenhouse Villages Initiative.

Dr Akoto said millions of seedlings had been nursed and were being distributed to farmers at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as part of the PERD programme.

The minister also highlighted a number of programmes which have been put in place by the government to enhance the revenue earned from cocoa, including the proposed establishment of a $100 million dollar cocoa processing factory at Sefwi Wiawso to add value to raw cocoa.

Ghana

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.