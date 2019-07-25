25 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Veep to Launch Busia's Biography July 31

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will on Wednesday, July, 31 2019, launch a special biography of the late Prof. K. A. Busia, Ghana's Prime Minister of the 2nd Republic and the country's first ever professor at the National Theatre in Accra.

The book, titled 'K. A. Busia: A Symbol of Democracy,' authored by Mr Anane Agyei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD), results from a collaboration with some colleges of Oxford University and other reputable organisations in Ghana and abroad with the foreword by His Excellency President J. A. Kufuor.

The about 400-page book is the most comprehensive document yet on the late Ghanaian scholar and politician who administered the Republic of Ghana as Prime Minster from 1969 to 1973, a release issued by the BIRDD copied the Ghanaian Times said.

Other dignitaries to grace the event include former President Mr J. A. Kufuor, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the clergy, traditional rulers, academics, the business community, chief executives, members of the diplomatic corps and a host of others.

The event would be cocktailed with traditional performances and music led by the National Symphony Orchestra.

According to BIRDD officials, the publication is the institute's humble contribution towards preserving the legacy of the Ghanaian presidency.

They, therefore, encourage a wider readership once it is launched. The youth in particular are being urged to make very good use of the book to learn more about the political history of Ghana and the role played by some of the country's fore most founders.

Dr Busia was born in 1913 and died in 1978. He was a politician, a scholar and a lay preacher of the Methodist church amongst other things.

He is most remembered for his deep commitment towards rural industrialisation as he introduced a ministry for rural development. He is also noted as a champion of democracy in Ghana and across the globe.

This is Investment Destination of Choice in Africa - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told Canadian investors that Ghana has the best investment environment in Africa…

