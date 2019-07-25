Kenya Power to Recover Sh35 Million Stolen By Staff From Customers

Kenya Power plans to punish innocent consumers to recover Sh35 million it lost to rogue staff through irregularly generated tokens.

The power utility firm's acting managing director, Mr Jared Othieno, said the fraud was perpetuated by 13 staff members, who have since been dismissed.

The matter is now under the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Othieno Wednesday told the Senate's Energy Committee that the staff used unofficial channels to sell the tokens.

Further, 3,200 customers colluded with the fraudsters to buy the tokens at a lower price.

He said that, after receiving reports in November last year that prepaid tokens were being advertised for sale at discounted rates through social media, the company launched internal investigations and established that tokens worth Sh35,280,567.60 were irregularly generated and sold between January 2018 and February 2019.

The firm's general manager, internal audit investigations unit, Mr Charles Cheruiyot, told the committee that investigations had settled on the 13 employees.

Despite pressure from the committee to refund customers who bought tokens from fraudsters, Mr Otieno ruled out any such move, saying disgruntled consumers can appeal to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Mr Otieno angered members when he said they would recover the money from customers when they buy more tokens.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula accused the firm of punishing innocent customers whose only mistake was to buy tokens.

Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko faulted the firm for recovering the money from customers, saying it was the fraudsters who pocketed the money.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina absolved customers from any wrongdoing, saying that, since Kenya Power is a monopoly, they had no option but to buy from the fraudsters.