25 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kwesta Promises Great 'Winter White Party' Show - to Have Collabo With Malawi Artists

Photo: Kwesta/Instagram
Kwesta Dakar.
By Chancy Namadzunda

South Africa's rap music sensational Kwesta is in the country ahead of a performance at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Friday and promised thrills at the show, dubbed the Winter White Party is a 35th anniversary celebration for Entertainers Promotions (EP).

Kwetsa the award winning musician said he is excited to be in Malawi for the first time. Kwesta is set to perform with a full live band which has accompanied him from South Africa.

The artist, who has promised a first even wonderful perfomance full of fireworks, is expected to perform on Friday at the winter all white party organized by The Entertainers Promotions (EP) slated for Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

"I have prepared a great show I think one of the best ones. Be prepared to enjoy as I am here to share the energy. Just bring your dancing shoes," he told reporters.

"I can't wait for the night. I promise to give out the best to all my fans out there. It will be a good show ever, full of fireworks and dancing," he said.

Kwesta is set to perform with a full live band which has accompanied him from South Africa.

He will share the stage with a number local artists including Lucius Banda and Piksy.

EP Director Tonderai Banda said Kwesta's performance will be followed with the historical displays of the 30 year old journey the company has gone through in the entertainment industry.

"Kwesta's choice was not by us, but we gave the fans who have been with us all along to choose between him and Jah Prazah after a thorough survey within the region. We need to give our fans what they want, we need to give them their choice so that we should have maximum entertainment during the day," said Banda who indicated that the party will be held at Peak Gardens.

Kwesta, who said has little knowledge of Malawian music, said he will use the time he will be in the country to learn from local artists and may do some collaborations with upcoming urban musicians.

Real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, the artist said he is also looking forward to collaborating with local artists.

30-year EP journey

Rating the three decade journey, Tonderai said despite all the ups and downs, it has been a five star project.

"It's not easy for us to survive the 30 years, we have had a lot of competitors who came into the industry stronger but they still called it quit and left us in the game. A lot other people joined with strongholds but we maintained our quality and survived," said Banda who took over from his father Jai, also known as Mr Entertainer, who run the company for 25 years.

So far, Banda said the industry has improved very well in terms of music production both in audios and videos and quality equipment which has seen things reaching greater heights.

"We have successfully worked with a lot of good artists both locally and internationally like Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries, the late Bright Nkhata, Billy Kaunda and many others, about 80 percent locally. We have also invested much into good equipment, technology and presentation which has seen as maintain our household shows like Reggae by Foot, Sound and Light festival as well as the Phungwee being relevant to our fans out there up to date," he said.

Apart from Malawi, the South African has also performed in other countries in the region such as Kenya, Senegal, Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and Namibia.

