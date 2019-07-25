South Africa: SA Men's Water Polo Side Beaten By Japan, End 12th

Cape Town — The South African men's water polo side have finished 12th at the FINA World Aquatics Championships after losing their latest match in Gwangju, South Korea.

Having lost their opening group match 23-3 to Spain , the SA side bounced back to draw 8-8 with rivals New Zealand in their second encounter.

Playing European stars Hungary in their final clash was never going to be an easy task - and so it proved - with the Hungarians running out 23-5 winners.

The set of results were good enough to see SA finish third in Group C, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference (-38 v -42).

As a result, the SA side entered the knockout phase where they met Germany .

The Germans however proved far too strong for their South African opponents, winning 25-5 .

South Africa then dropped into the bracket contesting the 9th-12th positions where they faced the USA .

The Americans proved far too strong for South Africa, winning easily 20-3 .

On Thursday South Africa played Japan to determine the 11th-12th overall positions, but were no match for their Far East opponents, going down 15-5 .

The scores from each quarter read: 5-1, 4-1, 3-2 and 3-1.

South Africa matched their best ever previous result at a world championship (12th in 2015).

At the last world championships in 2017, the SA men's side finished 16th - and last - in the tournament, scoring 21 goals in five matches and conceding a whopping 77.

At this year's world championships, the side scored 29 goals and conceded 104 in their six matches.

Meanwhile, the SA women's water polo side finished 14th in their tournament.

