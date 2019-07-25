25 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Men's Water Polo Side Beaten By Japan, End 12th

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The South African men's water polo side have finished 12th at the FINA World Aquatics Championships after losing their latest match in Gwangju, South Korea.

Having lost their opening group match 23-3 to Spain , the SA side bounced back to draw 8-8 with rivals New Zealand in their second encounter.

Playing European stars Hungary in their final clash was never going to be an easy task - and so it proved - with the Hungarians running out 23-5 winners.

The set of results were good enough to see SA finish third in Group C, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference (-38 v -42).

As a result, the SA side entered the knockout phase where they met Germany .

The Germans however proved far too strong for their South African opponents, winning 25-5 .

South Africa then dropped into the bracket contesting the 9th-12th positions where they faced the USA .

The Americans proved far too strong for South Africa, winning easily 20-3 .

On Thursday South Africa played Japan to determine the 11th-12th overall positions, but were no match for their Far East opponents, going down 15-5 .

The scores from each quarter read: 5-1, 4-1, 3-2 and 3-1.

South Africa matched their best ever previous result at a world championship (12th in 2015).

At the last world championships in 2017, the SA men's side finished 16th - and last - in the tournament, scoring 21 goals in five matches and conceding a whopping 77.

At this year's world championships, the side scored 29 goals and conceded 104 in their six matches.

Meanwhile, the SA women's water polo side finished 14th in their tournament.

Sport24

South Africa

ANC Calls Own Executive Member Hanekom a Charlatan

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has issued a scathing late-night statement calling party… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.