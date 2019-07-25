25 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Craig Barry Signs 3-Year Cheetahs Contract

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Free State Rugby has announced that Craig Barry has committed to the Cheetahs for three years.

Barry is no stranger to the Bloemfontein-based team having previously represented them in nine PRO14 matches on either the wing or at fullback.

Barry rose to prominence while playing for the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) in the Varsity Cup.

He is a member of the elite Maties 'hat-trick club' after scoring three tries against the Central University of Technology Ixias (CUT) in Bloemfontein in 2017.

Barry, who hails from the famous rugby factory Paul Roos Gymnasium, previously represented the Cheetahs while on a loan deal from Western Province.

During his brief stint at the Cheetahs during the 2017/18 season, he scored four tries.

Barry's performances caught the attention of then Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who recalled him to the Cape.

Upon his return to Cape Town he represented the Stormers in 10 Super Rugby matches and also captained Western Province in the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

Sport24

South Africa

ANC Calls Own Executive Member Hanekom a Charlatan

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has issued a scathing late-night statement calling party… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.