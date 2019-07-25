South Africa: Craig Barry Signs 3-Year Cheetahs Contract

Cape Town — Free State Rugby has announced that Craig Barry has committed to the Cheetahs for three years.

Barry is no stranger to the Bloemfontein-based team having previously represented them in nine PRO14 matches on either the wing or at fullback.

Barry rose to prominence while playing for the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) in the Varsity Cup.

He is a member of the elite Maties 'hat-trick club' after scoring three tries against the Central University of Technology Ixias (CUT) in Bloemfontein in 2017.

Barry, who hails from the famous rugby factory Paul Roos Gymnasium, previously represented the Cheetahs while on a loan deal from Western Province.

During his brief stint at the Cheetahs during the 2017/18 season, he scored four tries.

Barry's performances caught the attention of then Stormers coach Robbie Fleck who recalled him to the Cape.

Upon his return to Cape Town he represented the Stormers in 10 Super Rugby matches and also captained Western Province in the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

Sport24