24 July 2019

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bong Citizens Upbeat for 2020

By Emmanuel Mafelah

Some voters in Bong County seem to be upbeat and poised to exercise their democratic franchise in midterm senatorial election in 2020.

They are hopeful that their decisions at the poll during the election would help bring the needed changes and rapid development in the country.

"We are going to vote our favorite candidate who will make the difference. We will remain involved in the electoral process because we are tired of living uncomfortable lives in our own country," said James Dolo of Sugar Hill Community in Gbarnga.

Dolo said even though the county is rich in natural resources, they continue to live in abject poverty as electorate, while officials enrich themselves at their detriment.

Miatta Moore, a resident of Totota also said despite women being mainly challenged as a result of the harsh economic condition in the country, she still remains committed to voting in the midterm election for change of leadership in the county.

"We (women) have now become the breadwinners of our families because our husbands have no jobs. So, I feel that if we elect the right people, they will ensure that jobs are created for every citizen irrespective of their political backgrounds," she said.

She promised to join the campaign in encouraging more women participation in the election to ensure that the number of women at the legislature is increased to a considerable number.

Junior Flomo, another resident of Totota said: "I wanted to vote this gone October 2017 but we were denied from voting on grounds that our names were not found on the voters' roll." Flomo is upbeat about the midterm election. He said he will remain ready to actively participate in the election for a change of leadership in the county. .

