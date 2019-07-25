25 July 2019

South Africa: 'There Were Lots of Knives' - Advocate Recalls Fatal Fight in Cape Town Court

Wynberg Magistrate's Court.
By Jenna Etheridge

A Cape Town advocate says he is still in shock after witnessing two groups fight each other in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, resulting in a young man dying in hospital after being stabbed.

The advocate, who asked not to be named because the murder is apparently gang related, had exited a court room during a tea adjournment on Wednesday morning when all hell broke loose in the corridor.

"I saw a scuffle, knives were drawn and two groups of young people were at each other. They started fighting," he told News24 on Thursday.

"I went back inside court and shouted for the court orderly... There were lots of knives, I can tell you."

When he looked again at the drama playing out, he saw that the one group had pushed the other one away and that someone had been stabbed.

"Shocking is an understatement, to see a young person dying like that."

It is understood the man was stabbed beneath the collarbone.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a 21-year-old man was stabbed around 11:45 and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Traut did not confirm whether the murder was linked to a case or to gang activity.

In a video, which News24 has seen, the man can be seen lying on a bench inside a courtroom, without his top on, as one woman appears to compress his wound and two others attempt to help him.

Splatters of blood can be seen on some of the benches.

The advocate said one of the court staff had pressed against the man's shoulder to keep the wound closed, while other staff called an ambulance.

"The blood was gushing like water out of a water bottle," he said.

He wondered how the men could have cleared the scanners and checkpoints with knifes, when there were police officers and security guards in the vicinity.

Traut said the man's attacker is yet to be arrested.

