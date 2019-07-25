25 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Govt Files Motion Seeking Forfeiture of N2 Billion, Properties Linked to PEF Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kunle Sanni

The Nigerian government has filed an application before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking for interim forfeiture of monies and properties allegedly traced to an official of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

The chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okio Obono-Obla, on Wednesday, disclosed this during a press conference at the panel's headquarters in Abuja,

The panel alleged that the monies and properties were traced to Goody Nnadi, the General Manager, Corporate Services of (PEF).

Mr Obono-Obla said the agency believes the monies traced to Mr Nnadi accounts are beyond his legitimate income as a civil servant.

"We think is beyond his earning as a civil servant and also for the forfeiture of the monies in those accounts, many properties including hotels in Owerri, and bank accounts."

He added that during the investigation, Mr Nnadi confessed to helping some oil companies to get an allocation from NNPC and in return, the companies paid some money into his accounts.

He said Mr Nnadi "as a wealthy civil servant has the capacity to do mischief to the investigation if urgent steps are not taken to preserve the properties."

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the SPIP traced monies that went into the accounts of Mr Nnadi from 2011 to 2019 to the tune of "N2.2billion, $302,964, €11,000 Euro and £2,000 pounds sterling."

The SPIP said: "two documents of landed property, $1,000 and €200 Euros were recovered" from the civil servant.

The agency added that Mr Nnadi was quizzed but has been released on bail.

"He is presently undergoing Senior Executive Course (SEC 41, 2019) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

According to the court document seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the court granted the interim forfeiture of Mr Nnadi. He has 30 days to convince the court that he got the properties legitimately.

The accounts traced to Mr Goddy are at Standard Chartered Bank; Ecobank Guarantee Trust Bank; Fidelity Bank; Zenith bank; Access Bank; First Bank; Oceanic International Bank; Union Bank and United Bank for Africa.

The court document filed on July 23 also says Mr Nnadi cannot withdraw or make a posting on all his accounts from his ten accounts within that period pending the completion of the investigation.

A date was fixed for the hearing of the motion.

Nigeria

Nigerians Can Now Get Google Directions in a Local Accent

We all know Nigerians are proud of their unique accent. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Corruption
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.