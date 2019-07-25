South Africa: Team SA Has Two Chances At a Medal in Women's 200m Breaststroke

Cape Town — South Africa will have two chances at a medal in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

That was the good news for all SA supporters after Thursday's semi-finals.

Swimming in the first semi-final, 22-year-old Tatjana Schoenmaker stormed to a new Africa record (2:21.79) in finishing second in her race behind Russia's Yuliya Efimova (2:21.20).

In the second semi-final, 20-year-old Kaylene Corbett finished fourth in a time of 2:24.18.

When all was said and done, Schoenmaker posted the second-fastest overall time, while Corbett booked the eighth and final spot in the final which will contested at 13:50 SA time on Friday.

Schoenmaker finished sixth in the women's 100m breaststroke earlier in the week, while Chad le Clos' bronze medal in the men's 200m butterfly is South Africa's only medal from the world championships to date.

Source: Sport24