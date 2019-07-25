25 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Zambia to Expand Ties With South Africa

By Akani Chauke

Pretoria — ZAMBIA'S newly-appointed top envoy to South Africa has pledged to ensure the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries to promote mutually beneficial trade and investment.

Major General Jackson Miti, High Commissioner-Designate, said these must be implemented as a matter of urgency.

Miti has extra accreditation to Lesotho and Madagascar.

Speaking in Pretoria, he said the actualisation of the Bi-National Commission initiatives was expected to enhance investment, trade and cooperation, peace security and information exchange.

Miti said Zambia would draw lessons from South Africa's advanced economy in order to achieve goals set out in Zambia's Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

The envoy added he would continue cementing the cordial relations that have existed between the two countries as well as foster sustainable business linkages between Zambian and South African companies.

Last year, South Africa and Zambia committed to strengthen bilateral relations on the region's common agenda relating to peace, security and economic integration.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Edgar Chagwa Lungu, respectively, made the commitments on the latter's visit to South Africa.

