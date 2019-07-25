Mozambique: Warnings Mozambique Insurgency Is Spiraling Out of Control

Maputo — CONTRADICTORY explanations following mounting violence by Islamists north of Mozambique are seen as emboldening the extremists and providing them an enabling environment to extend their terror to other parts of the Southern African country.

More than 200 people have been killed during the rampage largely blamed on the sect knows as the Ansar al-Sunna since late 2017 in the Cabo Delgado Province, a region where multinational companies are readying to extract natural gas.

Villagers, state security forces and oil workers have been killed and infrastructure vandalised.

In May, more than 40 deaths reportedly occurred.

In June, the Islamist State claimed responsibility of the attack that left several soldiers dead but there was no official explanation.

A police officer is among seven people killed in July. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The administration of President Filipe Nyusi has offered inconsistent explanations to the cause of the violence in the resource-rich area.

While the prevailing sentiment is that the Islamists are to blame for the violence, the government has in recent weeks blamed the insurgency on artisanal miners.

Nyusi has also blamed so-called fake entrepreneurs for funding youths to carry out the attacks.

"Some of them are already in jail. They feign to be entrepreneurs and fund young people to carry out these acts," he said at a recent rally of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) held at the central Zambezia province.

The president said the motives of the attacks were still unknown.

"Youths must not accept these invitations. They must report suspicious promises of jobs," Nyusi appealed.

While religion is seen playing a fundamental role in the conflict, analysts believe the most important factors in the insurgency are widespread social, economic and political problems in Mozambique.

This week, a Catholic bishop criticised the government's stance.

"Following this long silence of the Government, the people, communities and especially journalists, feel threatened and bullied into silence regarding what they see and hear", Bishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa stated in a letter.

He is the bishop of Pemba, capital of the Cabo Delgado.

Lisboa was writing ahead of the visit by Pope Francis to Mozambique, scheduled for September.

"For a year and a half, we have been subject to this atmosphere in which it is difficult to speak to the people of hope, peace and reconciliation as we prepare to welcome the Holy Father," he stated.

Political commentator, Almiro Marcelino, said the atmosphere prevailing in the country (Mozambique) bolstered the insurgents.

"Fear is dominant among communities, security forces have been attacked and the government has offered incoherent explanations about the crisis," Marcelino said.

He added: "The atmosphere thus is rife for the attacks to spread countrywide."

Amabélia Chuquela, the Deputy Attorney General, also warned of the risk the banditry spreading.

Chuqueal proposed the strengthening of the security forces and the judiciary to speed prosecutions.

Police said have reported the arrest of over 400 individuals of which 370 have been prosecuted, including 314 locals. Others are Tanzanian (52), Ugandan (3) and Somali.