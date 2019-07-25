South Africa: More Suspects Nabbed Through Stabilisation Operations in Mthatha

press release

Stabilisation operations in the province continue to bring more suspects to book. This is after various police units arrested nine (9) more suspects in Mthatha and surrounding areas in less than 72 hours for possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs. During the operations, five (5) firearms, 37 various assorted rounds of ammunition, three (3) magazines, 44 mandrax tablets and 13 sachets of Tik were confiscated.

-At Mpandela locality in Bityi Mpandela on 23 July 2019 at about 01:30, two (2) men 18 and 22 years of age were arrested by the National Intervention Unit members after they were found in possession of a 7.65 pistol, two magazines and 01 round of ammunition.

-Ngqeleni Vispol members arrested a 28-year-old for possession of a 9mm pistol with 04 rounds of ammunition at Ntsimbini locality on 24 July 2019 at about 23:00.

-Meanwhile, Provincial Tactical Response Team have arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of a Z88 pistol with 19 rounds of ammunition at Dikidiki locality in Tabase on 23 July at about 23:50 while another 26-year-old man was also arrested at the same village after he was found in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition on 24 July 2019 at about 03:00.

-Mthatha Vispol members have arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of 11 × Boss Mandrax, dagga bompies weighing 0,254kg and smoking pipes at Old Payne in Mthatha on 23 July 2019 at about 22:00 whilst they also arrested a 26-year-old man for possession of 26 × Boss Mandrax and 07 halves at Link locality in Mthatha on 24 July 2019 at about 02:30.

-Madeira Vispol members have arrested a 24-year-old man after he was found in possession of 07 and a half Boss Mandrax at Nelson Mandela Drive on 24 July 2019 at about 13:45.

-A 20-year-old man was arrested by the National Intervention Unit members after he was found in possession of a CZ83 pistol, one (01) magazine, 1 round of ammunition, 39 × bompies of dagga, 13 × sachets of Tik and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was arrested at Sibangweni locality in Libode today at about 02h45.

All the suspects will appear before the respective courts soon and will be profiled. Firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it can be linked to other crimes committed in Mthatha and across the province and/or country.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga lauded members for their efforts in the fight against crime that resulted in the arrest of the suspects and seizing of various items including firearms that are used to commit serious and violent crimes. "Stabilisation operations will continue to alleviate crime through intensive policing to affirm the authority of the State", she said.