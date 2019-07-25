25 July 2019

South Africa: Smith Names Cheetahs Team for Griquas Clash

Cape Town — The Free State Cheetahs will be facing the Griquas in their first home game of the Currie Cup on Saturday.

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has made two changes to his starting line-up.

Darron Adonis and Louis Fouche will be switching places and Marnus van der Merwe will be replacing Jasper Wiese (light injury).

The following players are not eligible for team selection due to injury: Oupa Mohoje (knee), Aidon Davis (broken leg), Justin Basson (knee), Ali Mgijima (Achilles), Luan de Bruin (neck), Malcolm Jaer (Groin) and Daniel Maartens (ankle), Jasper Wiese. Ruben de Haas - Rugby World Cup - USA.

"I have huge respect for Brent and what he has done at the Griquas. They have always been a very though side with a lot of players with more than 50 caps. It means that there is continuity," said Smith.

"Going out on Saturday against them, we know that the Griquas will be a very determined side. I think that they might be the favourites, coming from a SuperSport Challenge Cup victory and two Currie Cup wins.

"We as a team will not be focusing on the team we face, but on our own objectives - to be the best team we can be. There are still a lot of improvements that we can make from last week. We look forward to play our brand and to make a step up."

Kick-off is at 15:00.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Darron Adonis, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Marnus van der Merwe, 21 Gerhard Olivier, 22 Dian Badenhorst, 23 Louis Fouche

Griquas

15 George Whitehead (capt), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Eduan Keyter, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Neill Jordaan, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ Le Roux, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Mox Moxili, 18 Victor Sekekete, 19 Zandre Jordaan, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Michal Haznar, 22 Grant Hermanus, 23 Ruan Kramer

