South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Expresses Shock After Seven People Died in a House Fire

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape Province, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock at the untimely death of seven (7) members of one family who were burnt beyond recognition after their house had burnt to the ground.

Willowvale Police responded to a call at about 4am this morning about a house at Mnqayi locality, Ciko Village, in Willowvale that was burning.

Thus far preliminary investigations suggests that a 56-year-old mother, children including a 28-year-old daughter and five other younger siblings aged between three (3) and (14) including twins were sleeping when the house was caught alight.

One of the two young men who had been sleeping in a different house, heard a scream from the house. As they went to investigate, they discovered that the house was burning. None of the occupants in the house could be rescued at the time.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga described the incident as very tragic and unfortunate. She called on all stakeholders to consider lending a helping hand to the family. General Ntshinga is committed to ensure that an in-depth investigation is undertaken in order to get at the root cause of the blaze.

Police have registered an inquest docket for investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their relatives are officially informed.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident, to please make contact with the Willowvale Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.