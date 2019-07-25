Namibia: Farmers Get Import Vat Relief

THE finance ministry has offered value added tax relief to farmers who import certain products in the face of the prevailing drought.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein said in a statement yesterday this value added tax (Vat) relief comes after president Hage Geingob declared the drought a state of emergency.

The exemption is for farmers who import roughage products, which include lucerne, grass-teff or other wheat straw, oats straw/hay, maize hay, sorghum hay, and silage. Farmers who also import energy and protein concentrates also get the tax relief. This includes the importation of cotton seed cake, sunflower seed cake, maize chop, wheat bran, soya cake, full fat soya, maize meal, whole maize kernels, molasses, wheat, barley, oats, sunflower hulls, soya hulls whole cotton seed and maize bran.

"The ministry therefore wishes to announce that this feed will not be subject to import Vat. This tax exemption only applies to individual farmers/producers (communal farmers and commercial farmers) in all regions of Namibia who directly import for own use and not for the purpose of reselling.

"Retailers and other entities who import these goods do not qualify for this exemption," Schlettwein said.

The minister further said the relief is granted in terms of Rebate Item 412,11, paragraph 2 (g) (i) of schedule V of the Vat Act which provides for exemption on imports of: 'Goods imported for the relief of distress of persons in cases of famine or other national disasters'.

"To qualify for the exemption, the farmer/producer should be able to provide: proof of registration as a farmer/producer (commercial or communal farmer) at the Meat Board of Namibia or any other legally recognised institution; the importer should notify the ministry of finance about the importation at least three days before the goods reach the point of entry at the border to enable timeous customs clearance; and it does not apply to any capital goods imported," Schlettwein said.

The relief takes immediate effect and ends when the state of emergency lapses.

Agribank has also offered farmers countrywide drought relief initiatives. The relief extended in May comes in two forms, and the first is a payment relief on both arrears and instalments for 2019. This means clients in arrears will be required to pay 45% of their arrears after which the remaining arrears will be capitalised.

"An additional two years will be added to the client's loan period to give them more time to repay the remaining amount," the bank said at the time.

Another initiative is drought relief loans, and these will be offered to clients who have fulfilled the payment relief requirements.

These loans can be used for various drought-related needs such as the purchasing of fodder, the drilling of boreholes or rehabilitation of boreholes or other water infrastructure, adaptive income streams such as wood and charcoal production and bush-to-feed-making equipment.

