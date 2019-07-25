25 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Airbus Maintenance Complete

By Okeri Ngutjinazo

AIR Namibia will be operating with seven of its fleet of 10 aircraft by 10 August, the airline's spokesperson, Paul Nakawa, said yesterday.

This comes after a statement by the airline on Tuesday that one of their Airbus A319 aircraft, which had been grounded due to maintenance, will be ready for operations from 29 July.

Prior to that, the airline had been operating with half of its fleet of 10 aircraft.

"We expect to be operating with 70% of our fleet. Two A330 for the Windhoek-Frankfurt route, three A319 for regional routes and two ERJs for domestic and some regional routes, while we wait for the remaining aircraft to return to service," said Nakawa.

The airline will also be reintroducing some of its flights, which had been suspended due to the reduced fleet, and this will bring to three out of four the number of A319s in service.

The Namibian previously reported that three of the airline's four Airbus A319s for its regional routes were under maintenance, and could not be released until payment was made.

This led to flight cancellations and cutbacks because the airline's aircraft were being held by the companies that had performed maintenance.

Nakawa said the airline will add a few flights on the Windhoek-Johannesburg route, which currently operates 14 flights per week.

"This will be increased to 21 weekly flights, as per the normal published schedule," he stated.

The Windhoek-Cape Town route, which is currently operating seven flights per week, will have its quota increased to 14 flights per week, in line with the normal schedule.

Seven of the rotations will be direct and non-stop, while the other seven rotations go via Walvis Bay.

The Eros to Ondangwa route will now have two flights per day as per schedule - one flight in the morning and the second in the late afternoon.

The parastatal's interim chief executive officer, Xavier Masule, said domestic flights to Lüderitz and Oranjemund will, effective from 29 July, be operated from Eros Airport, and no longer from Hosea Kutako International Airport.

"This change will enable our esteemed clients to connect the same day in both directions via Eros, to/from Lüderitz/ Oranjemund and Ondangwa. Days of operation will remain the same, offering three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays," he added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

