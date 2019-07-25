25 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Plastic Levy Not Yet Gazetted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE government's proposed environment levy on plastic bags has not been gazetted, although businesses are already charging customers for plastic bags.

This means that charging for plastic bags is not yet a law, as it will only be gazetted on 1 August.

In a statement, the finance ministry's chief public relations officer Tonateni Shidhudhu said although they welcome the decision by the business outlets to curb the pollution of the environment, the money charged for plastic bags is not yet part of the plastic levy.

This means the money charged is not going to the government yet, but benefits the retailers.

"This change by businesses came in the wake of the announcement by the finance minister Calle Schlettwein during the tabling of the 2019/20 national budget in March 2019.

"The decision was taken by Cabinet to impose the environmental levy on plastic bags, of which the proceeds should be channelled to the Environmental Investment Fund for re-investment in improved waste management," Shidhudhu said.

Namibia

Research On Manketti Tree Underway

THE Centre for Research, Information, Action in Africa and Southern Africa Development and Consulting (CRIAA-SA-DC) is… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.