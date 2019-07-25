Namibia: Plastic Levy Not Yet Gazetted

THE government's proposed environment levy on plastic bags has not been gazetted, although businesses are already charging customers for plastic bags.

This means that charging for plastic bags is not yet a law, as it will only be gazetted on 1 August.

In a statement, the finance ministry's chief public relations officer Tonateni Shidhudhu said although they welcome the decision by the business outlets to curb the pollution of the environment, the money charged for plastic bags is not yet part of the plastic levy.

This means the money charged is not going to the government yet, but benefits the retailers.

"This change by businesses came in the wake of the announcement by the finance minister Calle Schlettwein during the tabling of the 2019/20 national budget in March 2019.

"The decision was taken by Cabinet to impose the environmental levy on plastic bags, of which the proceeds should be channelled to the Environmental Investment Fund for re-investment in improved waste management," Shidhudhu said.