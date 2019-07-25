Tanzania: Dar, Nairobi Boost War Against Crime

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Kenya yesterday exhibited joint commitment to fighting cross border crime at a high-powered meeting at the State House in Dar es Salaam, with over Sh2.3 billion seized proceeds of crime presented to President John Magufuli.

It was the first meeting by the two governments to demonstrate newly-found cooperation to exchange suspected criminals, repatriate illegal assets and also deter corruption syndicates between them.

The countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual assistance to counter crime offenses. In April, senior police officers from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Mozambique also met in Dar es Salaam to discuss how to join forces to combat cross border crimes and break down entire networks of criminals.

Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta dispatched a powerful delegation led by foreign affairs minister Monica Juma on a military plane to present 35kgs of gold worth Sh2 billion and some Sh351 million to President Magufuli.

The gold was seized in 2018 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport enroute to Dubai. It was reportedly smuggled from Mwanza. A suspect who was arrested and charged with the offence was handed to Tanzanian authorities.

Another Tanzanian, Mr Baraka Chaulo, who is facing robbery charges over an incident that occurred at the Mwanga NBC bank in 2004 was also repatriated along with Sh351 million in different currencies stolen during the raid, according to Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Biswalo Mganga.

President Magufuli revealed that the deal to return the suspects and the properties was reached when he recently hosted President Kenyatta at his Chato home in Geita.

"I want to remind the public that you can't commit a crime in Kenya and come to hide in Tanzania or vice versa. You will be arrested," said Dr Magufuli. He directed investigative agencies in the country to find out who conspired by the culprit to smuggle the gold out of the country.

During the event, President Magufuli phoned the Kenya leader and held a nearly 15 minutes conversation on loud speaker. The two exchanged pleasantries as those listening clapped and laughed at jokes made by the two Presidents.

President Kenyatta who also spoke to VP Samia Suluhu Hassan at the prodding of Dr Magufuli said he was pleased that the two governments were living their pledge to help develop their people and encourage clean business among them.

"Natural resources must benefit our people and I can assure you of our support," said Mr Kenyatta, adding Kenya would buy maize from Tanzania as agreed during the Chato visit.

Kenya's Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, DPP Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti were among the visitors. Mr Haji who spoke on behalf of the investigative agencies in the neighbouring country reiterated the commitment to tighten the noose on criminals.

"If we stay together, we will strengthen our security and defense as well as expand our economies," Ms Juma noted in her short address.

Kenya has printed new currency notes in an attempt to mop out billions of shillings in illicit financial flows believed to be in circulation. EAC member states have joined by temporarily blocking transaction of Kenya currency during the mop up window.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko said smuggling has tremendously reduced with the establishment of the mineral markets across the country.

Citing an example of Chunya market, he said sales of gold have jumped from 12 Kg per year to 270kg per day.

"Since the markets were established in March this year, a Sh136.7 billion worth minerals have been sold countrywide," noted Mr Biteko.

"As it happens, the government has raised some Sh7.7 billion in royalty and clearance fee."