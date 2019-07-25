Uganda: Man Handed 28-Year Jail Term Over Gruesome Murder of Girlfriend

High Court in Luweero has convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison a man who killed his girlfriend at their rented house in Ssekamuli village, Bamunanika Sub County Luweero District in 2016.

22-year-old Lawrence owino was found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Justine Mukashenjere.

Prosecution told Court that Owino committed the offence on the 17th day of November at his rented house and thereafter locked the body of the deceased inside the room.

Owino tried to convince the neighbors that his girlfriend was resting inside the room and had intentionally bolted the door from inside the room but police discovered that the room had an open window that owino could have used to try and disguise the murder.

The postmortem report obtained from Luweero Health Centre IV indicated that the deceased had a fractured neck, broken left arm and died of possible shock. Owino had alleged in his Charge and caution statement that the deceased had committed suicide.

High Court Judge Vincent Tonny Okwongo while delivering his judgement concurred with the Court assessors who told Court that Owino's conduct was not of an innocent person when tried to conceal the death of Mukashenjere until the intervention of his landlord who alerted the Police about the incident.

"You did not show any remorse yet the victim was not a stranger to you. You murdered somebody who was not a stranger but a girlfriend. Murder is a serious offence which entails loss of human life. Cases arising out of domestic violence are now rampant and call for a deterrent sentence. I have not considered the maximum sentence of death but considered the other mitigating factors. You will serve a prison sentence of 28 years. You are free to appeal the Court sentence if you feel the sentence is harsh," Justice Okwongo ruled on Wednesday.